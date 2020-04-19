Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 659,322 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.27% of PDC Energy worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

PDC Energy stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

