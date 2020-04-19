Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 204,742 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,742 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nutanix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $511,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.