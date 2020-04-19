Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 42,460 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $20.13 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

