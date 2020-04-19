Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Position Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,776 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Alteryx worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,025 shares of company stock worth $66,901,332. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $121.32 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

