First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

