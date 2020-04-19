Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 571.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $62,921,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

