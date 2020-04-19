Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 1,207 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $228.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.