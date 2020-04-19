Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after acquiring an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after purchasing an additional 790,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

SYY stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

