Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

