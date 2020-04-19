Arden Trust Co Makes New $155,000 Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,721,644 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,807 and have sold 1,769,213 shares valued at $15,225,098.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

