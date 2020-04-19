Arden Trust Co Takes $177,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 478,305 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,365. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

