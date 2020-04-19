Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,873 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

