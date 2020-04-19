3,855 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

