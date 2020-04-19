Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,776 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $7.45 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.