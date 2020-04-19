Arden Trust Co Invests $199,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

