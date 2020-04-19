Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,059 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,278.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

