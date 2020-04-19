Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

