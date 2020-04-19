Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $643,097.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SILK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $51.50.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
