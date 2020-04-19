Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $643,097.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,850.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

