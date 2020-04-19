Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sony were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. State Street Corp increased its position in Sony by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sony by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 9.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

