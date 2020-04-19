5,916 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

