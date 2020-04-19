Bailard Inc. Invests $257,000 in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TTEC by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TTEC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

