Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,327 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Virtu Financial worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 439,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after purchasing an additional 436,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 221,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of -0.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.