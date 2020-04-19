Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

