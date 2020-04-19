Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
