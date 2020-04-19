Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Financial Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

