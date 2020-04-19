Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

