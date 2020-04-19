Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,800 Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

