Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arden Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

