Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 659,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,458 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,860.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,825 shares of company stock worth $3,630,562.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

