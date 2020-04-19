CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.94% of CHF Solutions worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHFS stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CHF Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 265.50% and a negative net margin of 328.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

