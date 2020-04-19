Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $706.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 232,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

