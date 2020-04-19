77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock worth $112,002. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEHR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 0.84. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.78.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc.
CHF Solutions Inc Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC
CHF Solutions Inc Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Rattler Midstream Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
Rattler Midstream Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC
77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,900 Franks International NV
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,900 Franks International NV
24,564 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC
24,564 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report