77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock worth $112,002. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEHR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 0.84. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.78.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

