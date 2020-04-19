Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,900 Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Franks International NV has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

