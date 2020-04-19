24,564 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

