Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 147,387 Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 147,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Euroseas Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

