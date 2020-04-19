Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

RTRX opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $6,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 103.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

