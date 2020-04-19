Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of RYTM opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

