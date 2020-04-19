Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of RYTM opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc.
CHF Solutions Inc Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC
CHF Solutions Inc Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Rattler Midstream Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
Rattler Midstream Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC
77,600 Shares in Aehr Test Systems Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,900 Franks International NV
Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,900 Franks International NV
24,564 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC
24,564 Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report