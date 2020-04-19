Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $941.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

