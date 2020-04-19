SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.28. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 362,578 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,541,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,353,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

