ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OGS. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra increased their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after buying an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

