Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

