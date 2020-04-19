Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Moderna to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.10.

MRNA stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

