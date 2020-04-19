Morgan Stanley Increases Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $9.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.