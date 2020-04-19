Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 107.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Sol Gel Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

