Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.68.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

