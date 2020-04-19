NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.94.

NRG opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

