Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

