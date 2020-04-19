Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

SGH opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Smart Global’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

