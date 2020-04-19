Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.62.

KR opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

