Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $125.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

