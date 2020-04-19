UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a $185.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

